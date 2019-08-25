Crim hits grand slam, leads Spokane over Hillsboro

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Blaine Crim hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 7-4 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday.

The grand slam by Crim scored Jake Hoover, Derwin Barreto, and Kellen Strahm to give the Indians a 7-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Hillsboro cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Tristin English and an RBI double by Andy Yerzy.

Luis Rosario (4-1) got the win in relief while Marcos Tineo (6-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Hops, English homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs.

With the win, Spokane improved to 5-1 against Hillsboro this season.