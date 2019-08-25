Hoiles’ homer leads Aberdeen to 10-2 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Dalton Hoiles hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 10-2 win over the Lowell Spinners on Sunday.

The home run by Hoiles scored Joseph Ortiz and Kyle Stowers to give the IronBirds a 3-0 lead.

After Aberdeen added a run in the second on a single by Mason Janvrin, the Spinners cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jonathan Diaz scored on an error.

The IronBirds later scored three runs in the fourth and ninth innings to complete the blowout. In the fourth, Janvrin hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Ortiz, while Craig Lewis drove in two runs and Hoiles drove in one in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shelton Perkins (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Lowell starter Bryan Lucas (5-6) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Diaz tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Spinners.

Aberdeen improved to 5-2 against Lowell this season.