Nevin, Herrera lift Hartford over Reading 9-4

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Tyler Nevin doubled twice, driving home three runs as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the Reading Fightin Phils 9-4 on Saturday.

Carlos Herrera doubled and singled with two RBIs for Hartford.

Down 2-0 in the fifth, Reading tied it up when Cornelius Randolph hit a two-run home run.

The Yard Goats grabbed the lead with seven runs in the sixth inning, including two RBI each from Manuel Melendez and Nevin.

Hartford right-hander Antonio Santos (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adonis Medina (6-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.