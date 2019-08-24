Clemens’ single leads Erie over Harrisburg in 11 innings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Kody Clemens hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Erie SeaWolves to a 7-6 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the SeaWolves and a five-game winning streak for the Senators.

Isaac Paredes scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Jose Azocar. Later in the inning, Erie added an insurance run when Josh Lester scored on a sacrifice fly by Kody Eaves.

In the bottom of the inning, Harrisburg scored on a single by Rhett Wiseman that brought home Dante Bichette. However, the rally ended when Nolan Blackwood got Michael A. Taylor to ground out to end the game.

Drew Carlton (4-3) got the win in relief while Bryan Bonnell (2-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Senators failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Taylor homered and tripled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Senators.