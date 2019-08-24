Lee’s single leads Tri-City over Hudson Valley in 11 innings

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Korey Lee hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Tri-City ValleyCats to a 4-3 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the ValleyCats.

Bryan Arias scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Joe Perez.

The ValleyCats scored two runs in the 10th before Hudson Valley answered with two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 3-3.

Reliever Miguel Figueroa (1-2) picked up the win after he walked four while allowing two runs over one inning. Andrew Gross (1-4) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Hudson Valley is 8-1 against Tri-City this season.