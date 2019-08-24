Alfonzo scores winning run, Connecticut beats Brooklyn 6-5 in walk-off finish

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Jake Holton drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth inning to score the winning run, as the Connecticut Tigers beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-5 on Saturday.

Eliezer Alfonzo scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Ryan Kreidler and then went to third on a single by Kreidler.

Earlier in the inning, Kreidler singled, scoring Andrew Navigato to tie the game 5-5.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth when Kona Quiggle hit a two-run single.

Bryce Tassin (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matt Mullenbach (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.