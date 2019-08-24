Marte leads DSL Mariners over DSL Tigers2 6-4

, (AP) -- Noelvi Marte doubled twice as the DSL Mariners defeated the DSL Tigers2 6-4 on Saturday.

Down 1-0 in the second, DSL Tigers2 tied the game when Lazaro Benitez scored on a groundout.

After DSL Mariners added a run in the third on a double by Marte, the DSL Mariners added to their lead in the fourth inning when Carlos Fernandez hit an RBI single and Gabe Moncada scored on a balk and Fernandez scored on an error.

The DSL Mariners tacked on another run in the sixth when Milkar Perez hit an RBI single, bringing home Asdrubal Bueno.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Tigers2 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jhon Sandoval hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Iverson Leonardo hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to cut the DSL Mariners lead to 6-4.

Harold Melenge (1-3) got the win in relief while DSL Tigers2 starter Erick Pinales (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.