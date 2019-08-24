Machado’s homer leads DSL Orioles1 to 8-7 win over DSL Reds

, (AP) -- Gilberto Machado hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Orioles1 to an 8-7 win over the DSL Reds on Saturday.

The home run by Machado scored Erison Placencia and Juan De La Rosa and was the game's last scoring play.

Brayner Sanchez (4-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andry Cuevas (6-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Reds is 12-3 against DSL Orioles1 this season.