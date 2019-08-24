Phillies face off against the Marlins in division matchup

Philadelphia Phillies (66-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (46-81, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (7-11, 4.57 ERA) Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-4, 4.31 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -123; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will host Philadelphia in a meeting of division rivals.

The Marlins are 19-42 against teams from the NL East. Miami has hit 107 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads them with 20, averaging one every 23 at-bats.

The Phillies are 26-27 against NL East Division opponents. Philadelphia has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads them with 24, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .468. Jon Berti is 8-for-34 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 53 extra base hits and has 71 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 14-for-39 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .250 batting average, 7.54 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).