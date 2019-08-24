Young, DeLuzio lead the way for Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Andy Young homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Reno Aces topped the Salt Lake Bees 7-5 on Friday. The Aces snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Ben DeLuzio had a pair of hits for Reno.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Reno took the lead when Tim Locastro and DeLuzio scored on an error and Young hit a three-run home run.

After Reno added a run in the fourth on a home run by Carlos Asuaje, the Bees cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Kaleb Cowart hit a two-run double and then scored on an error.

Stefan Crichton (4-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Salt Lake starter Tyler Carpenter (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.