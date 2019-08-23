Mears, Aquino lift AZL Padres 1 over AZL Mariners 6-4

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Joshua Mears doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL Mariners 6-4 on Saturday.

Charlis Aquino doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for AZL Padres 1.

AZL Mariners took a 4-1 lead in the third after Nolan Perez hit an RBI double and Freuddy Batista scored on a double and Perez scored when a runner was thrown out.

AZL Padres 1 answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to take the lead for good. Luis Paez hit a two-run single en route to the one-run lead.

The AZL Padres 1 tacked on another run in the sixth when Aquino hit an RBI single, driving in Payton Smith.

Martin Carrasco (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Mariners starter Holden Laws (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Sebastian Ochoa doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the AZL Mariners.

AZL Padres 1 improved to 4-1 against AZL Mariners this season.