Infante, Dimon lift Princeton over Greeneville 11-0

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Diego Infante doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the Princeton Rays defeated the Greeneville Reds 11-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Dawson Dimon doubled and singled with two RBIs for Princeton.

Princeton had a big five-run third inning in the blowout victory. The Rays sent 11 men to the plate as Yunior Martinez hit an RBI single and then scored on an error en route to the six-run lead.

Vincent Byrd (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Greeneville starter Jake Gilbert (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Reds were blanked for the third time this season, while the Rays' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Greeneville won the first game 1-0.