New York takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

New York Yankees (83-46, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-44, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (9-6, 4.53 ERA) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-3, 1.64 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers are 51-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .478, the highest in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .664 slugging percentage, including 71 extra-base hits and 42 home runs.

The Yankees are 34-26 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the team with an average of .336.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 42 home runs and is batting .316. Will Smith is 9-for-24 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and has 86 RBIs. Gleyber Torres is 15-for-39 with two doubles, seven home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .288 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).