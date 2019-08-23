Houston takes on FC Dallas following Manotas’ 2-goal game

Houston Dynamo (9-13-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (10-10-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on FC Dallas after Mauro Manotas scored two goals against Colorado.

FC Dallas is 7-6-5 in Western Conference games. FC Dallas has given up 23 of its 36 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The Dynamo are 4-7-4 in Western Conference games. Manotas ranks sixth in MLS action with 11 goals. Houston has 37 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Houston won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios leads FC Dallas with 12 assists. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

Alberth Elis leads Houston with six assists. Manotas has five goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Houston: 2-7-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Thomas Roberts (injured).

Houston: DaMarcus Beasley (injured).