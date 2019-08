TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Maxwell Leon hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 7-6 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Thursday.

The home run by Leon scored Logan Watkins and was the game's last scoring play.

Jake Sanchez (3-2) got the win in relief while Alejandro Soto (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Henry Urrutia hit three home runs and drove in five runs for Saltillo.