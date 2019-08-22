Rickard hits two homers as Sacramento gets past El Paso 9-3

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Joey Rickard hit two of the Sacramento River Cats' five home runs in a 9-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday.

Cristhian Adames, Jaylin Davis and Aramis Garcia also homered for the River Cats.

Rickard hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then hit a solo homer in the fifth, both off Emmanuel Ramirez.

Sacramento left-hander Conner Menez (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ramirez (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.

Despite the loss, El Paso is 6-3 against Sacramento this season.