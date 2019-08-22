Bush, MacIver spur Asheville to 3-0 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Willie MacIver doubled twice, and Nick Bush allowed just three hits over six innings as the Asheville Tourists defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 3-0 on Thursday.

Bush (8-9) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two.

In the top of the first, Asheville grabbed the lead on a single by Coco Montes that scored Kyle Datres. The Tourists then added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, MacIver scored on a sacrifice, while Niko Decolati scored on an error in the eighth.

Seth Corry (9-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked five.

The GreenJackets were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Tourists' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.