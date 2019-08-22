McDowell’s walk leads Biloxi to 6-5 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Max McDowell drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 6-5 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Shuckers and a five-game winning streak for the Biscuits.

C.J. Hinojosa scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Bruce Caldwell and then went to third on a walk by Ryan Aguilar.

Clayton Andrews (2-0) got the win in relief while Jhonleider Salinas (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Jim Haley homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Biscuits. Rene Pinto homered and singled.