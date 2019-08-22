Smith hits two homers as New Hampshire gets past Binghamton 9-4

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Kevin Smith hit a pair of homers, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 9-4 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday.

Chad Spanberger and Riley Adams also homered for the Fisher Cats.

The home runs by Smith, both solo shots, came in the fourth off Tony Dibrell and in the fifth off Yeizo Campos.

William Ouellette (2-2) got the win in relief while Binghamton starter Dibrell (0-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Austin Bossart doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Rumble Ponies. Quinn Brodey doubled and singled twice.