Carrillo’s single leads Auburn to 5-2 win over West Virginia

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Adalberto Carrillo hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 5-2 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Thursday.

The single by Carrillo started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Doubledays a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Eric Senior hit an RBI single and Carrillo scored on an error.

The Doubledays extended their lead in the fourth when Landerson Pena hit a two-run home run.

Auburn right-hander Eddy Yean (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Michael Burrows (2-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.