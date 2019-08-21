Contreras’ single leads Vancouver over Tri-City in 10 innings

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Mc Gregory Contreras hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Vancouver Canadians to a 1-0 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday.

Jesus Lopez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

Vancouver starter Adam Kloffenstein struck out seven and walked two while allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Luke Gillingham (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Deacon Medders (0-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Dust Devils were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Canadians' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.