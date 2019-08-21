Ornelas’ homer leads Oaxaca to 8-6 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Julian Ornelas hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to an 8-6 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The home run by Ornelas, part of a two-run inning, gave the Guerreros a 7-6 lead before Alonzo Harris hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Erick Casillas (7-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Juan Ramon Noriega (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Reynaldo Rodriguez homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three for the Tigres. Yordanys Linares doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.