Bandy’s homer leads Nashville to 7-2 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Jett Bandy hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 7-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday.

The home run by Bandy scored Ronald Guzman and Preston Beck to give the Sounds a 3-0 lead.

After Nashville added a run in the fifth when Guzman scored on a wild pitch, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Zach McKinstry hit a two-run home run.

The Sounds later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Guzman hit a solo home run, while Bandy scored on an error and Zack Granite scored on an error in the eighth.

Nashville right-hander Tim Dillard (8-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Logan Bawcom (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.

McKinstry homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Dodgers.