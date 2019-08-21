Sports
Taijeron’s single leads Syracuse to 2-1 win over Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Travis Taijeron hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Syracuse Mets a 2-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday.
Sam Haggerty scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Jason Krizan.
The single by Taijeron scored Haggerty to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the first, Syracuse grabbed the lead on a stolen base that scored Arismendy Alcantara. Lehigh Valley answered in the fifth inning when Maikel Franco hit an RBI double, scoring Phil Gosselin.
Daniel Zamora (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tyler Gilbert (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.
