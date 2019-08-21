Wilson, Florimon lead Gwinnett to 6-2 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Pedro Florimon homered and had three hits, and Bryse Wilson allowed just four hits over six innings as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Norfolk Tides 6-2 on Wednesday.

Wilson (9-7) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the third, Gwinnett added to its lead when Johan Camargo hit a two-run home run.

After Gwinnett added a run in the fourth on a home run by Lucas Duda, the Tides cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jack Reinheimer hit an RBI double, driving in Zach Vincej.

The Stripers later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Cristian Pache and Drew Waters hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

David Hess (2-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.