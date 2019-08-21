Dearden’s homer leads Greenville to 5-4 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Tyler Dearden hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 5-4 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Wednesday.

Justin Connell stole home in the first inning to give the Suns a 1-0 lead. The Drive came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Dearden hit an RBI single, bringing home Triston Casas.

Hagerstown regained the lead 4-2 after it scored three runs in the sixth inning on two RBI from Trey Vickers and one from Cole Daily.

Greenville tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Samuel Miranda scored on a groundout.

Alex Demchak (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Pearson McMahan (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Jacob Rhinesmith singled three times, also stealing a base for the Suns.