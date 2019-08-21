Sports
Velazquez hits walk-off homer, South Bend beats Lansing 3-2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Nelson Velazquez hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the South Bend Cubs beat the Lansing Lugnuts 3-2 on Wednesday.
The Cubs tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Rafelin Lorenzo scored on a double play.
Reliever Brian Glowicki (1-2) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Marcus Reyes (7-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.
Lorenzo tripled and singled in the win.
Otto Lopez doubled and singled twice for the Lugnuts.
