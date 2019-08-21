Policelli’s single leads Lakeland to 4-1 win over Jupiter

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Brady Policelli hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday.

Brock Deatherage scored on the play to give the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by A.J. Simcox.

After Lakeland added three runs, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Lazaro Alonso hit a solo home run.

Lakeland starter Garrett Hill (6-5) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Will Stewart (5-12) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over eight innings.

Alonso homered and singled for the Hammerheads.