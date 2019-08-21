Mets, streaking Ramos set for matchup against Indians

Cleveland Indians (74-52, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (65-60, third in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (5-3, 4.67 ERA) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 3.21 ERA)

LINE: Mets -154; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: New York's Ramos puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Indians.

The Mets are 35-21 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .335.

The Indians are 35-26 in road games. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.78. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.26 earned run average. The Mets won the last meeting 9-2. Steven Matz notched his eighth victory and Michael Conforto went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Bieber registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 138 hits and has 54 RBIs. Pete Alonso is 15-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .518. Jose Ramirez is 9-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .315 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Indians: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).