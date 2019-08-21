New York Yankees to visit the Oakland Athletics

New York Yankees (83-44, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (72-53, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (10-7, 5.40 ERA) Athletics: Mike Fiers (11-3, 3.42 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and New York will face off on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 41-24 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 198 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the club with 29, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Yankees are 34-24 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .339. The Athletics won the last meeting 6-2. Homer Bailey secured his 11th victory and Matt Olson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Domingo German registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 29 home runs and is batting .258. Olson is 14-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 28 home runs home runs and is slugging .526. Gleyber Torres is 11-for-38 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .278 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (finger), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).