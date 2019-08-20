Glass, Guerrero lift AZL White Sox over AZL Brewers Gold in an 8-7 slugfest

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Logan Glass doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one as the AZL White Sox defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 8-7 on Wednesday.

Josue Guerrero homered and singled with two RBIs for AZL White Sox.

Up 3-0 in the second, AZL Brewers Gold extended its lead when Andres Melendez hit a two-run double.

Trailing 7-4, the AZL White Sox took the lead for good with four runs in the sixth inning. Jose Rodriguez hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.

Nick Silva (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jian Yi (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Brewers Gold, Felix Valerio doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs.

With the win, AZL White Sox improved to 4-1 against AZL Brewers Gold this season.