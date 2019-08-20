Encarnacion’s single leads Fort Myers over Charlotte in 13 innings

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Yeltsin Encarnacion hit a two-run single in the top of the 13th inning to help lead the Fort Myers Miracle to a 4-2 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Tuesday.

The single by Encarnacion scored Andrew Bechtold and Trey Cabbage. Later in the inning, Fort Myers added an insurance run when Aaron Whitefield scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the inning, Charlotte scored on a single by Ronaldo Hernandez that brought home Zach Rutherford. However, the rally ended when Joe Record struck Moises Gomez out to end the game.

Record (4-3) got the win in relief while Chandler Raiden (6-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.