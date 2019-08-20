Slaughter’s single leads South Bend to 4-3 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Jake Slaughter hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 4-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday.

The single by Slaughter capped a two-run inning and gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead after Nelson Velazquez hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the eighth when Cole Roederer scored on an error.

Great Lakes saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brandon Lewis scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the South Bend lead to 4-3.

Starter Faustino Carrera (8-6) got the win while Zach Willeman (3-6) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.