Ruppenthal, Nova carry Quad Cities to 9-3 win over Cedar Rapids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Freudis Nova had four hits and scored two runs, and Matt Ruppenthal pitched seven scoreless innings as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-3 on Tuesday.

Ruppenthal (5-6) allowed three hits while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

Quad Cities started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a double, Zach Biermann advanced to third on a ground out by Trey Dawson and then scored on a single by AJ Lee.

The River Bandits later added two runs in the third and three in the fifth and sixth to secure the victory.

Kody Funderburk (0-3) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked four.