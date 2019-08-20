Simcox hits walk-off single in eighth, Lakeland beats Jupiter 2-1

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A.J. Simcox hit a walk-off single with one out in the eighth inning, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Clark Brinkman scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Hammerheads tied the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth when James Nelson hit an RBI single, driving in Demetrius Sims.

Reliever Jason Foley (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over two scoreless innings. Colton Hock (3-4) allowed one run and got one out in the Florida State League game.

The Hammerheads failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. JJ Bleday doubled and singled for the Hammerheads.

The Flying Tigers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-0.