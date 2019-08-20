Tancas, Amaral lead Bradenton to 5-1 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Lucas Tancas hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning, and Daniel Amaral doubled and singled twice as the Bradenton Marauders defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-1 on Tuesday.

The triple by Tancas, part of a two-run inning, gave the Marauders a 2-1 lead before Amaral hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Marauders later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Cal Mitchell scored on a wild pitch, while Tancas hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Starter Aaron Shortridge (9-4) got the win while Edgar Escobar (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.