Kershaw expected to start for the Dodgers against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (52-75, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-44, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley (2-3, 3.00 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-2, 2.63 ERA)

The Dodgers are 48-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 218 home runs this season, third in the league. Cody Bellinger leads them with 42, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 27-36 in road games. Toronto is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .274.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 139 hits and has 97 RBIs. Corey Seager is 9-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 46 extra base hits and has 58 RBIs. Teoscar Hernandez is 7-for-26 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Tyler White: (upper back), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).