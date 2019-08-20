Schwecke leads Vancouver over Boise 8-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Trevor Schwecke doubled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians topped the Boise Hawks 8-3 on Monday. The Canadians swept the three-game series with the win.

Trailing 1-0, the Canadians took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Ronny Brito scored on a fielder's choice en route to the two-run lead.

The Canadians later added three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Tanner Morris drove in two runs and Jesus Lopez drove in one, while Mc Gregory Contreras hit a two-run triple in the eighth.

Nick Fraze (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Boise starter Breiling Eusebio (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.