Orozco has 3 hits, leads El Paso to 9-1 win over Fresno

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Rodrigo Orozco, Seth Mejias-Brean, Austin Allen and Aderlin Rodriguez recorded three hits each, as El Paso beat the Fresno Grizzlies 9-1 on Monday.

Orozco tripled, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Mejias-Brean singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.

El Paso had a big seven-run sixth inning in the blowout victory. The Chihuahuas sent 11 men to the plate as Allen hit a two-run home run and Rodriguez hit a solo home run en route to the eight-run lead.

El Paso starter Jacob Nix (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Paolo Espino (7-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up one run and five hits over four innings.