Way, Urena lift Mobile over Chattanooga 8-3

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Bo Way homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Mobile BayBears beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-3 on Monday.

Jhoan Urena doubled and singled twice with two runs for Mobile.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Mobile took the lead when it scored four runs, including a single by Brandon Marsh that scored Jordan Zimmerman.

Following the big inning, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Gavin LaValley and Jonathan India scored on an error.

The BayBears later added a run in the third and three in the eighth. In the third, Way hit an RBI single, while Way hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Mobile starter Max Herrmann (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Packy Naughton (6-10) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over five innings.

Despite the loss, Chattanooga is 4-2 against Mobile this season.