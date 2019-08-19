Arcendo’s double leads GCL Rays to 4-1 win over GCL Red Sox

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Luis Arcendo hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the GCL Rays to a 4-1 win over the GCL Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday. The GCL Rays snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

The double by Arcendo, part of a four-run inning, gave the GCL Rays a 2-1 lead before Johan Lopez hit a two-run single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the third, GCL Red Sox grabbed the lead on an error that scored Bramdon Perez.

Joe Gobillot (1-1) got the win in relief while Alexander Montero (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.