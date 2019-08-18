Smith’s triple leads Salem-Keizer to 13-4 win over Everett

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Armani Smith hit a three-run triple in the third inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 13-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Sunday.

The triple by Smith capped a four-run inning and gave the Volcanoes a 4-2 lead after Alexander Canario hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Salem-Keizer later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Carter Aldrete hit an RBI single, driving in Jairo Pomares to help finish off the blowout.

Starter Jasier Herrera (2-1) got the win while Jorge Benitez (2-3) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.

Salem-Keizer improved to 5-1 against Everett this season.