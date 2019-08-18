Cordoba hits walk-off single, Lake Elsinore beats Stockton 5-4

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Allen Cordoba hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the Stockton Ports 5-4 on Sunday.

The Storm cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Jalen Washington scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

The Storm had four relievers combine to throw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Hansel Rodriguez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jake Bray (2-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Lake Elsinore improved to 8-4 against Stockton this season.