Baez’s double leads Jackson to 3-2 win over Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jeffrey Baez hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 3-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday.

The double by Baez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Generals a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Daulton Varsho hit a sacrifice fly and Baez scored on a wild pitch.

The Smokies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tyler Payne and Connor Myers hit RBI singles.

Matt Brill (2-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tennessee starter Jake Stinnett (1-6) took the loss in the Southern League game.