Solano, Orduno lead Quintana Roo to 12-4 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Javier Solano tossed a nine-hit complete game and Manuel Orduno had three hits and scored two runs, as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 12-4 on Sunday.

Solano (10-6) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing four runs.

Down 1-0 in the third, Quintana Roo went out in front when Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a three-run home run.

After Quintana Roo added a run in the fifth on a single by Eric Aguilera, the Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ivan Terrazas hit an RBI single and David Vidal hit a sacrifice fly.

The Tigres later added seven runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Victor Buelna (1-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Vidal doubled and singled for the Diablos Rojos.