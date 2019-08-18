Romero hits walk-off homer in eighth, Brooklyn beats Tri-City 5-3

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Yoel Romero hit a walk-off two-run homer in the eighth inning, as the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats 5-3 on Sunday.

The ValleyCats tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth when Joe Perez scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Nelson Leon (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over one scoreless inning. Miguel Figueroa (0-2) went one inning, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one in the New York-Penn League game.