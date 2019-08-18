Vasquez’s double leads Rome to 3-2 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Braulio Vasquez hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 3-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday.

The double by Vasquez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Braves a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Justin Dean hit an RBI single and Carlos Paraguate scored on a groundout.

In the bottom of the ninth, Columbia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Phil Capra and Gerson Molina scored on an error to get within one.

Rome starter Mitch Stallings (1-0) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Colin Holderman (3-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and four hits over two innings.

Despite the loss, Columbia is 13-6 against Rome this season.