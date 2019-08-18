Sabathia expected to start as Yankees host the Indians

Cleveland Indians (73-51, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (83-42, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (7-2, 3.34 ERA) Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-6, 4.78 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cleveland will meet on Sunday.

The Yankees are 49-19 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .340.

The Indians are 34-25 in road games. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.75. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.27 earned run average. The Yankees won the last meeting 6-5. James Paxton secured his ninth victory and Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Zach Plesac took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Torres is 10-for-31 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 131 hits and has 52 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .262 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Indians: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).