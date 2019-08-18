Seattle Mariners (51-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (52-74, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 5.56 ERA) Blue Jays: Wilmer Font (3-2, 4.40 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle's Seager puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are 25-38 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 195 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Randal Grichuk leads the club with 23, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 24-37 away from home. Seattle has slugged .438 this season. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a mark of .484. The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Anthony Bass earned his second victory and Austin Nola went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Tim Mayza registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 23 home runs and is batting .239. Bo Bichette is 12-for-42 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 43 extra base hits and is batting .223. Kyle Seager is 13-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (right shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).