Boston hosts Baltimore following Rodriguez’s strong showing

Baltimore Orioles (39-84, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (66-59, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Ty Blach (0-1, 13.94 ERA) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 5.85 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Boston heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering zero runs and striking out four.

The Red Sox are 30-31 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .276 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the MLB. Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .331.

The Orioles are 18-41 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .318. The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-0. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his 14th victory and Devers went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Asher Wojciechowski registered his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 72 extra base hits and is batting .331. Mookie Betts is 11-for-39 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is batting .277. Alberto is 12-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .294 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Orioles: 1-9, .234 batting average, 9.64 ERA, outscored by 57 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).